Yankees hire 3-time All-Star as next hitting coach after stunning move

Sean Casey, a three-time MLB All-Star and TV analyst, was named the next New York Yankees hitting coach on Monday, the team announced.

Casey will replace Dillon Lawson, who was fired Sunday after the team’s loss to the Chicago Cubs. It was the first time general manager Brian Cashman made an in-season move to shake up the coaching staff.

“I’ve been able to keep my finger on the pulse of the game, speaking with current big leaguers, watching a tremendous amount of video, breaking down film as part of my job and trying to figure out what hitters are doing physically and mentally,” Casey said in a statement. “So I feel good about being ready for this opportunity to teach and impart my experience and ideas.”

Casey will serve under manager Aaron Boone. The two were teammates when they played for the Cincinnati Reds from 1998 to 2003.

“His passion for hitting is infectious,” Boone added. “His ability to inspire is one of his greatest gifts, and I can’t wait for him to tap into our players and help them reach their potential. There’s no doubt in my mind that he will have a tremendous impact on our team.”

Casey was a three-time All-Star when he was with the Reds. He also played for the Cleveland Indians, Pittsburgh Pirates, Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox.

He hit .302 with 130 home runs in 1,405 career games.

Lawson was named the hitting coach prior to the start of the 2022 season. That year, Aaron Judge hit 62 home runs in a dazzling season and set the new American League home run record.

However, New York’s .231 batting average is 28th in the majors, only ahead of the Detroit Tigers and the Oakland Athletics. The Tigers and the Athletics are both under .500 while the Yankees are vying for second and third in the American League East.

The Yankees are fifth in the majors with 129 home runs but 18th in runs and 26th in on-base percentage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.