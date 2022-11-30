Yankees legend, former Manager of the Year, named Blue Jays’ bench coach

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Wednesday that Don Mattingly will be their new bench coach.

Mattingly managed the Miami Marlins from 2016 until they parted ways at the end of this past season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During his tenure with the Marlins, always having one of the lowest payrolls in baseball, they made the postseason just once — and that was during the expanded postseason in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Mattingly was named the National League Manager of the Year that season.

Mattingly went 443-587 in his seven seasons (.430) in Miami. While he was the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2011 to 2015, he went 446-363 (.551), winning the NL East in his final three seasons.

“It was great getting to know Don throughout this process, and we are very excited about the experience he brings with him from the variety of roles he has had over the years,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “The organization and I are looking forward to his impact on the players and staff as we look ahead to an exciting 2023 season.”

AARON JUDGE GETS HISTORIC OFFER FROM YANKEES: REPORT

The Blue Jays were slated to take a huge step forward this season after winning 91 games in 2021. However, amid an underwhelming first half, they fired manager Charlie Montoyo on July 13 with their 47-42 record. Post-firing, they went 46-28 the rest of the way under then-interim manager Schneider en route to a 92-70 record. However, they were swept in the American League wild-card round by the Seattle Mariners. After the season, Schneider signed a three-year deal with a fourth-year option.

“Donnie Baseball” spent his entire playing career with the New York Yankees, with whom he was a six-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger, a batting champion in 1984 and the MVP in 1985.

He was the hitting coach for the Yankees from 2004 to 2006 and was the bench coach in 2007 before going to L.A. to serve as their hitting coach for three seasons before becoming their manager.