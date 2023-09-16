Yankees pitcher bloodied, carted off after taking 100 mph line drive off head

There was a scary moment at PNC Park Friday night when a pitcher was carted off the field after taking a line drive to the face.

New York Yankees pitcher Anthony Misiewicz left the game bloodied after taking a direct hit on a 100-plus mph line drive off the bat of Ji Hwan Bae in the bottom of the sixth inning on a 1-2 count with two outs in the inning.

The ball ricocheted so hard it wound up being a two-hopper to right fielder Aaron Judge.

Misiewicz tried to deflect or catch,the ball with the glove on his right hand, but it was too late.

The ball hit him near the left ear, and he collapsed, crawling around in pain before trainers came rushing onto the field. Judge came running in from the outfield.

After a few moments, a cart took him Misiewicz the field, and he received a standing ovation.

The Yankees are Misiewicz’s fifth MLB team since he made his big league debut in 2020. He was claimed off waivers in July and was called up Sunday.

The Yankees said he is “alert and oriented. He was assessed by Pittsburgh team doctors and was transported to Allegheny General Hospital, where he will undergo further testing.”

This was his third game with the Yankees. He previously pitched one game with the Detroit Tigers and made seven appearances with the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier this year.