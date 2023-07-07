Yankees slugger Aaron Judge balks at idea of suing Dodgers over crash to stadium fence: ‘Nah, no need’

Reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge made a breathtaking catch during a game at Dodger Stadium June 3.

But the highlight reel catch was costly for him.

He slammed into the right field bullpen fence and fell to the ground as he made the grab, tearing a ligament in a toe.

Judge was placed on the injured list, and he remains out of the Yankees lineup. It remains unclear when the five-time All-Star will return.

Despite the impact the injury has had on Judge’s 2023 season, the Yankees star said he does not intend to pursue any legal action.

“Nah, no need,” Judge told the New York Daily News about a potential lawsuit.

There is a precedent for MLB players suing teams after being injured at ballparks. Former Yankees player Dustin Fowler filed a lawsuit against the Chicago White Sox over an injury he suffered at their ballpark when he slammed into an electrical box as he chased a foul ball in 2017.

Fowler’s season ended as a result of the injury.

Judge continues to work toward making a comeback this season, and he recently started playing catch. He also started taking some light swings with a bat, but it will still likely be a while before the slugger returns to the lineup.

“It doesn’t feel great,” Judge told reporters Tuesday, which marked more than a month since he was injured. “I don’t think it will ever feel normal. I can move around pretty well, but any injury, [it can bother you for] a year or two or three years. You never know what it’s gonna feel like.”

Judge is on his second IL stint this season. He missed 11 games earlier this season due to a hip strain.

Judge said it is unclear how long it will take for him to feel “normal” again.

But the 31-year-old made it clear he would not consider surgery during the season.

“There’s talks of surgery, but I don’t think we’re at that [point],” Judge said. “We’re not doing that this year.”