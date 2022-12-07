Yonkers, NY, police sergeant who died when teen lost control of BMW honored at funeral

Sgt. Frank Gualdino of Yonkers, New York, was laid to rest on Wednesday after being killed in the line of duty in a car crash.

Gualdino, 53, was killed in the multi-vehicle wreck on Dec. 1. He served with the Yonkers Police Department for 24 years and was only nine months away from retiring at the time of the fatal crash, the department said.

NY POLICE SERGEANT DEAD AFTER TEEN WHO RECEIVED PERMIT WEEKS EARLIER LOSES CONTROL OF BMW

“There’s a sea of blue, cops are standing patch to patch to support the family, and I’m getting calls, I’m getting emails, letters of condolences from all over the country right now because everyone wanted to do this for Frank,” Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza said, according to local outlet ABC 7.

Gualdino’s body was carried in a procession to Sacred Heart Church with dozens of officers in formal uniform attending.

Gualdino was on duty in an unmarked 2012 Chevy Impala when the driver of a BMW sedan lost control of the car and crossed into the opposite lane.

NEW YORK POLICE SERGEANT FATALLY STRUCK IN WRONG-WAY CRASH

The BMW crashed head-on into Gualdino’s car and a Westchester County Bee-Line bus. The bus driver and several bus passengers were also injured.

Police say the driver of the BMW was a 16-year-old who had obtained a learner’s permit less than three weeks earlier. The teen was hospitalized in critical condition after the crash with extensive blunt-force injuries.

Gualdino is survived by his wife and his two children, ages 20 and 14.