Yosemite National Park reinstating indoor mask mandate amid ‘high COVID-19 community level’

Yosemite National Park in California is reinstating its indoor mask mandate, citing an increased level of COVID-19 spread.

The national park made the announcement on Friday, stating that masking is required for individuals entering federal buildings or public transportation within Yosemite National Park.

“Due to the high COVID-19 community level, mask wearing is now required for all people when entering federal buildings and public transportation in Yosemite National Park, regardless of vaccination status,” an Instagram post by Yosemite National Park states.

According to the Instagram post, the masking requirement applies to vaccinated individuals as well.

The National Park Service turned off the comment feature on the post, only allowing people to “like” the picture.

Mariposa County, which is one county within the Yosemite National Park, has a “high” level of COVID-19 community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In total, the county has 51 total cases, according to CDC data.