Young Thug label rapper FN DaDealer faces murder charge following Atlanta shooting

A 20-year-old rapper signed to Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life (YSL) Records label is now facing a murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex last month in Atlanta.

Jakobe Moody, known by his stage name FN DaDealer, was arrested Thursday following the death of 28-year-old Tremaine Glasper on June 5, jail records show.

“Two males approached the victim while was in his car and fired multiple rounds,” Atlanta Police Department Capt. Jeff Childers told Fox5 Atlanta, describing the early morning attack at the Mechanicsville Cross apartments.

Fulton County Jail records show Moody is being held without bond on charges of murder and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

R&B SINGER JACQUEES CHARGED IN GEORGIA RESTAURANT FIGHT

Glasper reportedly was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Moody’s mother, identified by WSB as Latonya Moody, defended her son, claiming, “[H]e ain’t no gang banger.”

“My son doesn’t have a record. He has a little girl and he’s focusing on his music,” the station quoted her as saying.

She also told WSB she believed her son’s arrest was a case of mistaken identity. She said the family was hiring an attorney and planned to make a statement later this week.

Moody is not listed as one of the defendants in the racketeering trial for Young Thug. Jury selection in that trial is expected to resume this month.

JUDGE IN YOUNG THUG TRIAL ORDERS INVESTIGATION INTO LEAKED EVIDENCE

Prosecutors have said Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is a founder of a criminal street gang called Young Slime Life, or YSL, and that he and others have committed numerous crimes to further the gang’s interests.

Defense attorneys have said YSL is simply a record label, Young Stoner Life, and that their clients did no wrong.

On the Young Stoner Life website, it says Moody’s stage name FN DaDealer “came from the abbreviation of ‘From Nothing’ with DaDealer as a nod to his time spent hustling.”

“Born on the southside of Atlanta, Georgia; FN credits his early musical inspirations to leaders of the trap music movement T.I and Young Jeezy,” it adds. “As a kid FN was surrounded by hip hop, as his brothers used to rap, which led FN exploring the genre for himself.”

“While one of FN DaDealer’s goals is to take care of his family, it’s also to create opportunity for those around him,” it also says. “A natural born hustler, FN has his eye on the prize and is achieving his goals one banger at a time.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.