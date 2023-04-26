Youth basketball game in Texas erupts into chaos after sight of gun prompts reports of shots fired

A youth basketball game in Mansfield, Texas erupted into chaos on Sunday after someone retrieved a gun from their car after being asked to leave the tournament following an altercation, prompting reports of possible shots fired, police say.

The incident took place on the final day of the Heart of Texas Showcase basketball tournament held at Fieldhouse USA on Sunday.

According to the Mansfield Police Department, a parent and opposing coach were asked to leave following a fight when one of the parties involved headed into the parking lot, “went to his car and got a gun.”

Authorities said someone saw the gun and yelled “shots fired,” causing the crowd to evacuate the 100,000-square-foot indoor sports complex.

Video taken from inside the facility at the time of the incident appeared to show a sound that resembled a possible gunshot, but authorities said that no shots had been fired.

A review of the video showed that a man running out of the gym tripped over a table “which caused a loud sound and then someone started to yell,” police said in an update on Sunday.

No one was injured as a result of the incident and police have identified both parties involved.

Mansfield Police said Sunday that they were still working to determine what prompted the individual to go and retrieve a gun.

A spokesperson for the department told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the incident is still under investigation.