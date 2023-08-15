Zack Martin agrees to reworked contract with Cowboys, ready to get ‘back to work’

Zack Martin’s holdout from Dallas Cowboys training camp is coming to an end as the All-Pro guard has reached an agreement on the reworked contract he’s wanted.

Martin will now be paid “north of $18 million in each of the next two years,” according to ESPN. And those years are fully guaranteed.

Martin confirmed that he has reached common ground with the Cowboys, simply posting to X (formerly Twitter): “Back to Work.” Cowboys fans flooded his comments with enthusiasm that one of the key offensive line pieces for their team will be back with his teammates.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Martin was set to make $13.5 million for the 2023 NFL season and $14 million for 2024, but he believed he deserved more. ESPN reported that Martin thought he was “woefully underpaid” compared to what the market was for the top players at his position.

For example, Chris Lindstrom of the Atlanta Falcons was paid $20.5 million per year while the Indianapolis Colts gave Quenton Nelson a contract worth $20 million per season.

COWBOYS OWNER JERRY JONES REVEALS POSITION IN ZACK MARTIN CONTRACT HOLDOUT: ‘WE NEED THE MONEY TO PAY PARSONS’

With this coming just before training camp, it became a big storyline for the Cowboys, who obviously would rather the focus be on camp battles and preparing for the regular season.

Owner Jerry Jones commented on Martin’s situation, saying that adjusting Martin’s contract could impact negotiations with star players like Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb, who also could see extensions soon.

But the 33-year-old Martin was able to find a contract restructure to his liking, and the Cowboys certainly love that their leader on the O-line is back in action.

His Cowboys teammates have backed him up, with quarterback Dak Prescott saying, “Pay the man,” when asked about Martin’s absence in camp.

Defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence also wasn’t concerned about Martin’s absence, believing something was in the works.

“Zack’s going to be OK. The Cowboys are going to be OK. And I’ll see him soon,” he said via ESPN.

Martin has been a Pro Bowler in eight of his nine NFL seasons, being named an All-Pro in six of those years.