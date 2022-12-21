Zelenskyy to meet with Biden in US, AOC’s minimum wage swipe backfires and more top headlines

‘ON MY WAY’ – Security ramps up around Capitol as White House releases details of Zelenskyy’s visit to the US. Continue reading …

WHO KILLED THE BILL? – AOC’s swipe at Republicans over minimum wage quickly backfires with lesson from her own party. Continue reading …

SAD STATE OF AFFAIRS – 5 unlikely US cities struggling with rising violent crime. Continue reading …

SKY HIGH – Americans struggle with soaring flight prices ahead of holiday rush. Continue reading …

‘TWITTER FILES FALLOUT’ – Jonathan Turley says FBI, Twitter can’t get away with censorship alliance. Continue reading …

–

FIRST ON FOX – Soros nonprofits gave millions to anti-police groups, tax forms show. Continue reading …

MAD DA$H – How Congress spent your taxpayer dollars in 2022. Continue reading …

CHRISTMAS WISH LIST – NAACP president tweets that all he wants for Christmas is ‘Donald Trump in handcuffs.’ Continue reading …

AIRING OF DIFFERENCES – Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene snipe at each other over McCarthy speaker support. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

COAL FOR CHRISTMAS – Media outlets call for people to stop having kids to save the planet. Continue reading …

‘TYPICAL’ – CBS News called out for claiming airplane turbulence is result of climate change. Continue reading …

‘SHOTGUN BLAST OF ATTACKS’ – Embattled GOP Rep.-elect George Santos fires back at New York Times after biography questioned. Continue reading …

‘NOTHING IS GOING TO HAPPEN TO THEM’ – MSNBC hosts demand ‘insurrectionists’ be expelled from Congress like post-Civil War Confederates. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Stanford is indoctrinating speech police. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Why are they lying to us about this? Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Democrats are the extremists. Continue reading …

NOTABLE CHANGES – Five things you need to know about your 2023 taxes. Continue reading …

IN THE DOG HOUSE – Husband and wife spar over dog brought home by just one of them. Continue reading …

MEAL DEAL – Chick-fil-A owner reportedly fined for paying workers — but not with money. Continue reading …

LEAVING A MARK-LE – 15 ways Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stole the spotlight in 2022. Continue reading …

WATCH: Texas Sheriff Thad Cleveland: We need consequences for illegal border crossers. See video …

WATCH: Critics outraged at NYT over crossword resembling swastika. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you first thing Thursday morning.