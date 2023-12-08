Zion Williamson ‘doesn’t listen’ to Pelicans’ continued requests to take diet, conditioning seriously: reports

Zion Williamson opened up about his diet struggles during the offseason, but he apparently has changed his ways.

The New Orleans Pelicans star is back on the court after missing the entire 2021-22 season and the majority of last season, but it’s been rather underwhelming.

Williamson is averaging 22.2 points per game in 19 contests this season, which would be a career low. On top of that, he’s scored less than 14 points in three of his last four games.

It was clear the 23-year-old did not look in tip-top shape during Thursday’s In-Season Tournament semifinals, when he scored just 13 points and struggled to quickly move up and down the floor. Meanwhile, 38-year-old LeBron James, in his 21st NBA season, dropped 30.

According to The Times-Picayune, the Pelicans have “repeatedly” told the 2019 first overall pick his diet and conditioning need to improve, but he “doesn’t listen.”

“It’s hard, man. I’m 20, 22, have all the money in the world. Well, it feels like all the money in the world. It’s hard,” Williamson said over the summer when asked about eating healthy and staying in top physical shape.

“I’m at that point now, because of certain things, I’m putting back the wisdom around me. I don’t want to say older because they get defensive, but I’m putting people around me with wisdom. Put me on game to certain things. And just go from there.”

He also had some off-court drama with former adult film actress Moriah Mills, who said she “genuinely loved” him. Mills also claimed the two had a sex tape and threatened to sue Williamson for the “damages you have caused my life.”

Despite all this, Pelicans teammate CJ McCollum told Fox News in October Williamson was in a “good space.”

In his first four seasons, Williamson played in 24, 61, zero and 29 games. It should be noted that his first two seasons were shortened due to COVID-19, but it is apparent he has been unable to stay healthy.

