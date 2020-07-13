$1.6-M Approved For Nanticoke Hospital

Nanticoke Hospital in Seaford will receive $1,600,000 to help it respond to the ongoing pandemic.

Delaware’s Senator Tom Carper, Senator Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced the funding Monday.

Nanticoke initially did not get a share of CARES Act funding that supports efforts of rural hospitals, prompting the delegation to make the request to Health And Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Blunt Rochester says like many small, rural hospitals across the nation Nanticoke has faced an ‘unprecedented drain’ on its resources in recent months.

Hospital President Penny Short says Nanticoke’s finances have also been impacted because of having to close or strictly limit services such as outpatient cardiology procedures and outpatient or elective surgery during the pandemic.