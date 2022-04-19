1 Arrested, 1 Suspect Sought In Theft, Resale Of Stolen Trailer

Chad Mitchell

Jared Mears

A Laurel man has been arrested and another man is being sought in connection with a theft investigation that began in March.

According to Delaware State Police, a trailer was stolen from Accurate Pest Control March 26th and was found in Seaford two days later. it had been sold to another party. An investigation led to the identity of two suspects.

29-year-old Jared Mears was arrested last week by Georgetown Police. State Police said he tried to run away at the time.

Police are still looking for 39-year-old Chad Mitchell of Laurel.

Anyone with information about Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop Five at 302-337-1090 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

Delaware State Police listed these charges in the case:

Mears was transported to Georgetown Police Department where he was charged with the following crimes:

Theft Over $1,500 (Felony)

Selling Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Criminal Trespass Third Degree

Mears was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released on $6,050 unsecured bond.

Mitchell is wanted for these charges:

Theft Over $1,500 (Felony)

Selling Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Criminal Trespass Third Degree

Mitchell has yet to be located and has an active warrant for the same charges.