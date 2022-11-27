1 Arrested after Leaving Scene of Ellendale Crash

Image courtesy Ellendale VFC

Ellendale emergency personnel responded to a head-on collision Saturday morning just before 10 at the intersection of Route 113 and 16. Officials say injuries were minor. The driver of an Altima turned left onto Route 113 – into the path of a westbound Toyota and they collided – in front of a state trooper. The 25 year old driver of the Altima removed the license plate – the vehicle was not his – and ran off – he was arrested by Delaware State Police near the scene and charged with multiple traffic violations:

driving without a valid license

leaving the scene of a property accident

failure to have insurance

failure to provide information at collision scene failure to have a registration card in possession

failure to have insurance identification in possession

failure to yield right of way

resisting arrest

theft

The 73 year old driver of the Toyota and a 1 year old were not injured.