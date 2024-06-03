1 Dead, 1 Injured in Early Morning Laurel Shooting

Laurel Police are investigating a shooting at the Little Creek Apartments early Monday morning. Police say there was a large crowd in the area. One victim self-transported to a nearby hospital and was treated for a non-life threatening injury. A second victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police from several jurisdictions assisted with crowd control and Laurel Police have turned the investigation to the Delaware State Police homicide unit.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.