1 Dead Following Fire Connected To Outdoor Burning

One person is dead following a fire in Snow Hill.

According to the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office, members of the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company and paramedics responded to the 100-block of North Ross Street Wednesday afternoon. One person died of burn injuries.

Investigators said outdoor burning was taking place at the location.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Snow Hill Police and the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation also have assisted in the investigation.