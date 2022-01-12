1 Dead In Fruitland Crash, Vehicle Fire

Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon.

At about 2:35 p.m., troopers from the Salisbury Barrack responded to the area of Route 13 northbound – bypass in the area of the St. Luke’s Road interchange for a reported collision involving a fire. Troopers discovered a vehicle off the roadway that appeared to have flipped and caught fire. Paramedics and Fruitland Fire Department members put out the fire before troopers arrived.

One person was found in the vehicle.

A Maryland State Police accident collision investigator has been investigating the incident.

The deceased person has been identified as 44-year-old Kizzy Ann Sturgis of Salisbury.