UPDATED: 1 Dead in Motorcycle Crash in Showell

UPDATED – 9/18/21 12:30pm – The investigation into a motorcycle crash that left one man dead continues by Maryland State Police. The crash occurred just before 6 Friday night near the intersection of Route 113 and Route 589 near Showell. Police have identified the operator as 45 year old Jeffrey LeBlanc of Laurel, Delaware. Police say his motorcycle left the roadway and crashed into the center median guardrail. LeBlanc was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone who may have seen the crash – contact Maryland State Police at the Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101.

