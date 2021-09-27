1 Firefighter Slightly Hurt At Dewey Beach House Fire

One firefighter suffered a minor injury battling a residential blaze in Dewey Beach over the weekend.

According to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, the blaze Broke out Sunday afternoon in a single-story home on Jersey Street in the Rehoboth by the Sea community. Lewes and Bethany Beach firefighters also assisted at the scene.

The home was occupied when the fire started in the rear of the home, apparently in a bedroom closet area. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Personnel with the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office were on the scene.