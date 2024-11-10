1 Injured in Crash at Route 24 & Bay Farm Road Friday Night

A crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Bay Farm Road tied up traffic for some time Friday evening. Indian River emergency personnel were called just after 7pm for a two vehicle crash.

Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that the driver of a Ford Explorer, a 24 year old Rehoboth Beach woman, attempted to turn left onto Bay Farm Road – into the path of a pickup driven by a 24 year old man from New York state. Neither driver was injured but a 68 year old passenger in the pickup was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have charged the Rehoboth Beach woman with failure to yield the right of way, and multiple other traffic offenses.