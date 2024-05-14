1 Injured in Dover Shooting on South New Street

A shooting Monday night on South New Street in Dover left a 24 year old man injured and a home damaged. Dover Police were called for shots fired just after 10:30 and found a home occupied by two men with damage from gunfire. Neither was injured. However, a 24 year old Dover man who was walking on South New Street with another person arrived at Bayhealth Kent Campus with a gunshot wound to the arm after a suspect wearing dark clothing began shooting at them – striking the victim – and then the shooter left the area. Police have no additional leads.

Anyone with information – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.