1 Injured in Route 113 Crash South of Georgetown

Emergency personnel from Georgetown and Millsboro were called for a two vehicle crash on Route 113 at Governor Stockley Road south of Georgetown just after 9pm. Delaware State Police say an 18 year old woman from Millsboro was driving a Neon when she collided with a Nissan Titan driven by a 47 year old Milford man. The Millsboro woman was taken to an area hospital for unknown injuries and was cited for not yielding the right of way when entering or crossing a roadway and no insurance. The Milford driver was not injured. Police say there was a passenger in both vehicles, but no word if either was injured.