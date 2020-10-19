1 Killed, 2 Shot in Somerset Co. Incident

Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting death in Somerset County.



Troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack responded to a report of three people being shot in Marion over the weekend.



One person, identified as 46-year-old Lagina Robellard of Hebron, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other male shooting victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.



State Police say there were no other injuries, and that there is not believed to be any further risk of danger to anyone in the community.



No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings.