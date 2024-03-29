$1 million in Federal Funding for Runway Expansion at Delaware Coastal Airport

U.S. Senator Tom Carper joined Sussex County officials this week to announce $1 million in federal funding for Delaware Coastal Airport’s runway extension project. This funding will go toward the environmental assessment and preliminary design of the runway extension to 6,000 feet. The funding is a part of $154 million in federal funding secured by Senators Carper, Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester for Delaware community projects, including this one. Officials say the runway extension project has the potential to drive economic development and create jobs in Sussex County and the surrounding region.

Additional Information from the Office of Senator Tom Carper:

The last decade has seen a revitalization of the airport. One of the closed runways has been rehabilitated to serve as a crosswind runway, the main runway has been extended to 5,500 feet, airfield lighting systems have been updated, along with several other improvements. The airport also includes a 175-acre industrial park, home to 17 diverse businesses that provide nearly 1,100 jobs. Extending the runway to 6,000 feet brings the potential for continued economic growth in the region.

“Delaware Coastal Airport is an economic driver for the region with so much potential,” said Sen. Carper. “I always say Senators, Governors, Congresswomen – we don’t create jobs. We create a nurturing environment for job growth and job preservation. This funding to help extend the runway will allow larger planes to land here, providing an attractive place for businesses to do operations to and from Sussex County and beyond. Between the flight activities and industrial park tenants, the airport is the centerpiece for thousands of really good jobs. I’m proud to work with Senator Coons and Congresswoman Blunt Rochester to secure the funding for much anticipated project.”

“I’m proud the delegation has continued to fund the efforts to aid in the expansion of Delaware Coastal Airport’s runway,” said Senator Coons. “Delaware has seen an incredible run of wins supporting air travel recently that have created good-paying jobs, made our state an even more vital commercial hub, and increased our sense of civic pride. I can’t wait to help continue that progress.”

“The Delaware Coastal Airport has long played an important role in helping to grow our local economy throughout Sussex County and across the First State,” said Rep. Blunt Rochester, member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. “I was proud to help secure this federal funding alongside Senators Carper and Coons to begin the environmental assessment and preliminary design of its runway expansion, pushing us one step closer to bringing the Delaware Coastal Airport to new heights.”

“Sussex County is thankful to Sen. Carper and the entire Delaware delegation for their tenacity and tireless efforts to make this funding possible,” said County Administrator Todd F. Lawson. “The runway extension project at Delaware Coastal Airport has been our top priority for years, and now with this federal funding earmarked, we’re one step closer to moving the plans from concept to reality.”