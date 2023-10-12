$1 Million in Funding Secured for Development of Behavioral Health Treatment Area at Tidalhealth Nanticoke’s Emergency Department

Due to the growing mental health needs of the Seaford community, U.S. Senator Tom Carper this week joined representatives from TidalHealth Nanticoke to announce a $1 million Congressionally Directed Spending grant award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop a dedicated, private and safe behavioral health treatment area within the hospital’s Emergency Department. Senator Carper and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester secured the funding as a part of the Congressionally Directed Spending grant process for FY2023. The purpose of this treatment area is to help the hospital reach the most vulnerable during their highest time of need. The addition of behavioral health services and beds in the Emergency Department will also allow for better care, assessment and treatment prior to accessing the next level of service they need.