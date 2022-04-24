Update: 1 Person Burned in Salisbury House Fire

Update: According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, a juvenile suffered burn injuries in Saturday’s fire on Hanson Street. The juvenile was taken to Bayview Burn Center for treatment.

Fire damage was estimated at $70,000 to the structure and $5,000 to its contents. The fire apparently started in a bedroom.

Salisbury firefighters were called for a residential fire on Hanson Street just before 3 Saturday afternoon. Crews arriving at the scene found fire showing from the two-story home and a civilian with burns. The burn victim was taken to PRMC and then flown to a Baltimore hospital. Crews from Fruitland, Hebron and Delmar assisted. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze and the Red Cross is assisting the victims.

