1 Person Injured in Pittsville House Fire

Image courtesy MD State Fire Marshal

A fire at a Pittsville home sent one man to the hospital. Pittsville firefighters were called to a home on Old Ocean City Road just before 10:30 where they found fire in a single story home. Investigators say the fire was accidental – from a pellet stove chimney being too close to combustible furniture on the porch. Neighbors and passing motorists helped a 102 year old man out of the burning home – he was hospitalized for burns. Damage is estimated at $80,000.