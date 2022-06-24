1 Suspect Arrest, 1 At-Large Following Gunshots In Lincoln Area

An investigation into an incident involving gunshots in the Lincoln area has led to the arrest of one suspect.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers investigated a report of shots fired Wednesday afternoon in the 10,000-block of Greentop Road. An investigation has determined that two people in a vehicle opened fire on a residence, where no one was home at the time. The home also was not struck.

State Police said 18-year-old Samuel Mondestin of Seaford was taken into custody after the vehicle was stopped on Haflinger Road. Mondestin is charged with reckless endangering and conspiracy. He has been released on his own recognizance.

Police are still searching for a second suspect in the incident.

Samuel Mondestin (photo provided by Delaware State Police)

The second suspect involved in this incident remains at-large. The Delaware State Police Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating this incident. Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective D. Hickman by calling 302-752-3856. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com. State Police said.