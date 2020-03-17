$10.2 million to go towards coronavirus response in Maryland

Maryland’s Congressional Delegation has announced $10.2 million in federal funding for Maryland’s response to the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) through the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John P. Sarbanes, Andy Harris, M.D., Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone made the announcement on Monday.

“This funding represents our collective commitment to responding with strength and unity to this public health emergency. The decisions that we all make today will have enormous consequences for lives and livelihoods throughout Maryland,” said the lawmakers. “Team Maryland will continue to work closely with Governor Hogan and Maryland state and local officials as these resources are put to work in communities throughout the state.”

The resources were made available through the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act passed with the strong support of the Maryland Congressional Delegation.

The legislation directed resources be made available to states, localities, and territories for planning and operational readiness, the development of tools and strategies, technical assistance and program support, and communication and coordination among public health agencies and partners.

The funding follows the initial $500,000 announced by the delegation on March 5.