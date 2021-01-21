100 lbs. of oily debris removed from beach

The Coast Guard and the Department of Natural Resources have responded to the discovery of oil on Towers Beach.

About 100-pounds of oily debris were cleaned up by a group of contractors from Lewis Environmental. The source of the oil that was first discovered Monday evening is under investigation.

Three months ago, oil washed up on Delaware Bay beaches and on coastal beaches as far south as Ocean City. The source of that spill is still under investigation.

Any discoveries of pollution may be reported to DNREC’s 24-hour environmental hotline at 800-662-8802.