100th Anniversary of Delmarva Chicken Festival Saturday

Celebrate 100 years with the Delmarva Chicken Association Saturday at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury. The worlds largest fry pan returns, but for display only this time. The 10-foot wide pan has fried up millions of pieces of chicken since 1950 – it was manufactured by Mumford Sheet Metal in Selbyville.

The Delmarva Chicken Festival runs from 1 to 7pm – plenty of music, a chicken pickin’ contest at 5pm and chicken! Fireworks will end the festival at 7pm.