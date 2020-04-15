$107 Million in COVID-19 Economic Relief for Maryland Airports

The Maryland Congressional Delegation has announced more than $107 Million in coronavirus economic relief for the state’s airports.

The full Maryland Congressional delegation, including U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John P. Sarbanes, Andy Harris, M.D., Anthony G. Brown, Jamie B. Raskin, and David Trone, today announced the award of $107,731,472 for Maryland airports through the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The funding includes $87,643,261 for Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International (BWI). The U.S. has seen air travel decrease by more than 90 percent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, Congress included $10 billion in economic relief for America’s airports in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Maryland’s airports, large and small, have always been critical economic hubs for our state and the entire mid-Atlantic region. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, our airports face unprecedented financial challenges – all while supporting our region’s response to this pandemic. These federal funds will help Maryland’s airports, their thousands of workers, and the communities that rely on them,” said the delegation. “Team Maryland will continue working closely with state officials to ensure that Maryland has the resources it needs to get through this public health emergency.”

Salisbury – Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport will receive just over $18 million in funding.

The CARES Act also waives local cost share requirements for grants to airports in Fiscal Year 2020. Information on how funding is distributed nationwide may be found through the FAA.

The delegation has previously announced awards for Maryland through the CARES Act including $742 million for hospitals and health care providers, $15.6 million for community health centers and $48 million to Maryland local government jurisdictions.