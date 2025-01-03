119th Congress Begins Today in Washington – 2 Delaware Women to be Sworn In

History will be made today when the US Congress is sworn into session. That will include two Delawareans – US Congresswoman-elect Sarah McBride – the first transgender member of Congress and US Senator-elect, Lisa Blunt Rochester, who is moving from the House to the Senate after winning the seat vacated by Senator Tom Carper.

The 118th Congress will meet at 11am for legislative business and adjourn sine die. The Senate will convene at 11:45am for a pro forma session – both chambers will convene for the start of the 119th Congress at 12pm.