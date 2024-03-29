12 Charged Stemming from Fight in January at Snow Hill High School

Six adults and six juveniles are facing charges in connection with a fight they took part in at Snow Hill High School on January 18th. The investigation took place after the basketball game at the high school on that evening. Juvenile Referrals have been completed for each and they’ve been forwarded to the

Department of Juvenile Services. As for the six adults identified, applications for charges were completed and presented to a District Court Commissioner for consideration. The District Court Commissioner found Probable Cause in each application and issued Criminal Summons for those identified below:

From the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office:

Zyaire Nahshon Lamont Johnson B/M/22YOA Snow Hill, MD

I. Second-Degree Assault (2 counts)

II. Disorderly Conduct

III. ED Art. 26 101 B

Anthony Lamont Bibbins Jr. B/M/18YOA Snow Hill, MD

I. Second-Degree Assault

II. Disorderly Conduct

III. ED Art. 26 101 B

Gionni La Trae Murph B/M/25YOA Salisbury, MD

I. Second-Degree Assault

II. Disorderly Conduct

III. ED Art. 26 101 B

Jowan Delone Clayton B/M/29YOA Snow Hill, MD

I. Second-Degree Assault

II. Disorderly Conduct

III. ED Art. 26 101 B

Juliun Shabrian Holden B/M/19YOA Snow Hill, MD

I. Second-Degree Assault

II. Disorderly Conduct

III. ED Art. 26 101 B

Takhai Raijon Wise B/M/24YOA Snow Hill, MD

I. Second-Degree Assault

II. Disorderly Conduct

III. ED Art. 26 101 B