13 Rescued from Sinking Commercial Fishing Boat after Collision SE of Chincoteague

The US Coast Guard and two good Samaritans rescued 13 people from a sinking commercial fishing vessel early Friday morning. Coast Guard officials say the fishing boat “Tremont” was about 63 miles southeast of Chincoteague when it collided with a Panamanian-flagged container ship, “MSC Rita” around 2am. The 115-foot “Tremont” reported to watchstanders they were taking on water with 13 people aboard. Good Samaritan vessel “Drystan” was able to rescue 12 from the “Tremont” and a Coast Guard helicopter hoisted the captain to safety.

There were no reported injuries – and the cause of the collision is under investigation.