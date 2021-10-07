13 Students, 1 Other Driver Hurt In Milford School Bus Crash

13 students on a school bus and one adult required hospital treatment Thursday morning following a crash involving a Milford School District bus.

According to Milford Police, officers responded Thursday morning to a reported collision at South Rehoboth Boulevard and Southeast Front Street (SR 36). An investigation determined that the westbound bus which was transporting elementary school students crashed with an eastbound vehicle that was making a left turn in front of the school bus. The 32-year-old Lincoln woman who was driving that vehicle also struck a third vehicle that was in the intersection.

13 students and the driver of the other vehicle that was hit were taken to either Beebe Hospital, Bayhealth Sussex or Bayhealth Kent General to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The 32-year-old Lincoln woman was cited for inattentive driving.

Milford Police said personnel from the Carlisle Fire Company and others responded to the incident.