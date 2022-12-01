14-Year-Old Charged as an Adult for Attempted First-Degree Murder After Shooting in Salisbury

Two individuals including a 14-year-old are in custody after a shooting and attempted first-degree murder on West Road in Salisbury on November 27th. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s office, the investigation revealed an open-air style drug dealing that was taking place at the location. A disagreement occurred about the purchase of cocaine which resulted in the occupant of the vehicle driving away. The 14-year-old boy removed a handgun from his waistband and fired 4 rounds at the vehicle as it was leaving, striking the vehicle. The occupant of the vehicle was not struck by gunfire.

Meanwhile, A search warrant was then served on the residence where a loaded handgun was located in the room of 20-year-old Nas’ir La’marr Brummell who is prohibited from possessing any firearms. In addition, paraphernalia indicative of controlled dangerous substance distribution was located in the residence.

The 14-year-old juvenile was charged as an adult and taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center. Charges include attempted 1st and 2nd degree murder.

More information from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Criminal Investigation Division – Shooting – West Rd

Incident: Shooting – Attempted First-Degree Murder

Date of Incident: November 27, 2022

Location: 800 Block of West Road Salisbury, MD

Suspects:

1. 14-year-old juvenile male

2. Nas’ir La’marr Brummell (20 years of age)

On November 27, 2022, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Deputies responded to the 800 block of West Road, Salisbury, Wicomico County, Maryland in reference to shots fired. Deputies located shell casings in the parking lot and later found a vehicle that had been shot. The vehicle was processed and the occupant was interviewed. The Criminal Investigation Division assumed the investigation. It was determined through investigation, that there was open air style drug dealing taking place at the location. A 14-year-old juvenile male and the occupant of the vehicle disagreed about the purchase of cocaine which resulted in the occupant of the vehicle driving away. The 14-year-old male removed a handgun from his waistband and fired 4 rounds at the vehicle as it was leaving, striking the vehicle. The occupant of the vehicle was not struck by gunfire.

On November 29, 2022 the 14-year-old male juvenile was located by members of the Criminal Investigation Division at a residence in the 1100 block of Shawnee Avenue and taken into custody. Several other subjects were located at the residence to include Nas’ir La’marr Brummell. A search warrant was then served on the residence where a loaded handgun was located in the room of Brummell. Brummell is prohibited from possessing any firearms due to a previous criminal conviction and the fact that he is under the age of 21 prohibits him from possessing regulated firearms. Additionally, paraphernalia indicative of controlled dangerous substance distribution was located in the residence.

The 14-year-old juvenile was charged as an adult and released to the Wicomico County Detention Center on charges of attempted 1st degree murder, attempted 2nd degree murder, assault 1st degree, firearm use during the commission of a felony, reckless endangerment, loaded handgun on person, and possession of a firearm by a minor. The 14-year-old juvenile was held without bond. The 14-year-old male’s name and picture was not released due to his age.

The Wicomico County Board of Education was notified about the incident and arrest.

An application for charges was completed and submitted for Brummell to the District Court Commissioner. An arrest warrant was issued and served on November 30, 2022. Brummell was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center. During an interview, Brummell admitted that the firearm that was located was in fact his. Brummell was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, loaded handgun on person, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and handgun on person.

The Salisbury Police Tactical Team and the Capital Area Regional Task Force assisted with the apprehension of the suspects.

All subjects mentioned in this press release are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Releasing Authority: Criminal Investigation Division

Date: 11/30/2022