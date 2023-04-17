14 Year Old Charged in Multi-Vehicle Crash near Lincoln

A 14 year old boy from Newark, DE, faces criminal and traffic charges after a 5 vehicle crash at the intersection of Coastal Highway and Slaughter Beach Road near Lincoln. Delaware State Police say Sunday afternoon, several vehicles were stopped for a flashing fire signal light. The 14 year old driver of a pickup truck was northbound on Coastal Highway and failed to stop and crashed into the rear of a stopped Honda CR-V, which caused a chain reaction crash with three other vehicles. Two of the drivers and one passenger were treated for non-life threatening injuries at an area hospital.

Police recovered beer bottles from the area outside the 14 year old’s truck and smelled alcohol on his breath. The 14 year old driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries and two passengers in his truck – a 14 and 16 year old were also treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The 14 year old driver is charged with multiple offenses:

Vehicular Assault First Degree (Felony)

Vehicular Assault Second Degree – 5 counts

Reckless Driving / Alcohol or Drug Related

Driving by a Minor After Consumption of Alcohol

Driving Without a Valid License

Disregard a Traffic Control Device