14 Year old Dead After Hit & Run Sunday Night Near Salisbury

A Salisbury teen is dead after a hit and run crash Sunday night in Salisbury. Maryland State Police were called to a home off Outten Road to help find a 14 year old who had gone for a walk but was long overdue. As troopers began to search, a search drew their attention to the bypass nearby where they found the male victim unconscious on the shoulder of the road. The teen was pronounced dead at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital. Evidence at the scene showed the teen was struck by a 2016 Cadillac Escalade with a temporary Delaware tag. Early Monday morning, the vehicle was found empty in a hotel parking lot on Merritt Mill Road and no one connected with the vehicle has been located. The investigation is continuing – if you have information – contact Maryland State Police at 410-749-3101.