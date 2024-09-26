15 DNREC Programs to Participate in University of Delaware’s Annual Coast Day
Fifteen programs spanning seven divisions within the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control are scheduled to participate in the University of Delaware’s annual Coast Day on Sunday, Oct. 6th. Coast Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at UD’s Hugh R. Sharp Campus on 1044 College Drive in Lewes. DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin says DNREC values the opportunity to engage with Delawareans whenever possible, and Coast Day allows them to showcase some of the work they do, answer questions and provide valuable information on their work to protect and preserve our environment and natural resources.
Additional information from DNREC:
In addition to dozens of vendors and participating organizations, Coast Day highlights how UD scientists, staff and students are gaining a deeper understanding of ocean environments and helping to serve coastal communities.
Attendees can participate in hands-on activities, tour research vessels, explore campus laboratories, listen to lectures from local scientists and interact with a wide range of exhibitors, including UD student organizations, community partners, and state environmental agencies.
DNREC’s tent will feature a mixture of informational brochures, educational materials, giveaways and activities.
DNREC divisions scheduled to participate in Coast Day and their areas of expertise to be featured include:
- Air Quality Index
Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy
- Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative
- Climate Action Plan
- Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve
- Coastal Management Programs
- Delaware Bayshore Initiative
- Delmarva Fox Squirrel Project
- Mosquito Control Section
Division of Parks and Recreation
- Delaware State Parks, including Cape Henlopen State Park Nature Center and Fort Miles
Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances
- Delaware Recycles Initiative
- Water Wells and Resource Protection
- Wetlands and Waterways Section
Division of Watershed Stewardship
- Wetland Monitoring and Assessment Program
- Shellfish and Recreational Water Program
- Conservation Programs Section