15 Year Old Charged After Assault of Teacher at Easton HS

A 15 year old juvenile is charged with assault and disturbing school activities on a juvenile referral. Talbot County Sheriff’s office investigated an assault at Easton High School, officials say the 15 year old assaulted a 73 year old substitute teacher over the student’s cell phone. The Deputy located video of the incident which showed the student knock the teacher off a stool onto the ground and then stand over the teacher striking him and making threats to assault him further. Another student intervened after about 2 minutes ending the assault.

The teen was released to a guardian pending further action by the Department of Juvenile Services.