15-Year-Old Sussex Central High School Student Arrested After Shots Fired in Parking Lot

15-year-old Sussex Central High School student has been arrested following a shooting on the school premises last night. According to Delaware State Police, troopers assigned to the school on Patriots Way in Georgetown were on duty for a basketball game when they were alerted to gunfire nearby. Troopers found multiple shell casings in the parking lot. However, no injuries were reported. Through surveillance footage, troopers identified a 15-year-old student enrolled at the school, who now faces several felony charges and is at Stevenson House Detention Center on an $82,000 secured bond.

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

Utilizing available video surveillance footage, troopers were able to identify the suspect as a 15-year-old student enrolled at Sussex Central High School. Working in cooperation with the student’s parent, arrangements were made for the suspect to turn themselves in at Troop 4. The student complied and was subsequently charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Firearm in a Safe School Zone (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Persons Under 18 (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

The 15-year-old student was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and subsequently committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $82,000 secured bond.