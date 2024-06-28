152nd DE General Assembly Ends Sunday

The State Budget was passed last week along with a supplemental appropriations measure. On Thursday the General Assembly passed the $1.1-billion FY 2025 Bond and Capital Improvements Act. House Bill 475 ensures funding for improvements to Delaware roads, school construction, renovations to state buildings and a variety of other projects across the state.

Senate Bill 327 – the Grants-in-Aid Bill – was introduced on Thursday in the State Senate and laid on the table. This is is expected to be voted on in both chambers on Sunday.

The State Senate and State House will each reconvene at 2pm on Sunday. There is still a lot of legislation awaiting consideration. Legislation that does not see action will not be carried over to the 153rd Delaware General Assembly when it convenes in January 2025.