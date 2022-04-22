15th District Sen. Dave Lawson Files for Re-election

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Senator Dave Lawson (R – Marydel) officially filed for re-election to serve as the 15th Senate District senator at the Delaware Department of Elections office in Dover.

“Over the course of my tenure as a state senator, I have stood for freedom, liberty, and the rights of Delawareans and US citizens,” Senator Lawson said in a statement. “I have fought against legislation and regulations I felt would hinder the rights our founders enshrined in our nation’s founding documents. The fight is not over, and now is not the time to back down. I am proud to announce that I have filed to serve another term as your senator in the 15th Senate District.”

Senator Lawson sponsored SB 241, which expands the Disabled Veterans School Tax Credit to include a deceased disabled veteran’s surviving spouse. The bill is currently awaiting consideration in the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.

Senator Lawson is a member of the Joint Finance Committee, Housing Committee, Judiciary Committee, and Veterans Affairs Committee. In addition, he serves on several boards and commissions in his role as a legislator, including as a member of the State Clearinghouse Committee.

Senator Lawson has served the 15th Senate District since 2010. He is a retired Delaware State Trooper and business owner. Senator Lawson also served in the United States Air Force and completed a tour of duty in Vietnam before being honorably discharged in 1969.

The 15th Senate District covers much of Kent County to the west of Dover, including Cheswold, Felton, Kenton, Marydel, Hartly, Willow Grove, Petersburg, Sandtown, and part of Viola. Effective following the 2020 census, the new district lines will run south of Clayton to the Sussex County line and will now include Harrington and Farmington.