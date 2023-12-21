17-Year-Old Student Arrested for Bringing BB Gun to School

A 17-year-old Sussex Central High School Student has been arrested for bringing a BB gun to the school located on Patriots Way in Georgetown. The arrest happened yesterday morning at about 10:13 a.m. According to police, the student had been displaying the firearm to peers, alarming others by repeatedly racking the slide of the weapon. The School Resource Officer and Constables intervened, detaining the 17-year-old. The teen is charged with Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony), Possession of a Weapon in a Safe School Zone (Felony), and Disorderly Conduct. The 17-year-old is currently at Stevenson House Detention Center on over a $2000 secured bond.