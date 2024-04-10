17-Year-Old Sussex Tech Student Arrested on Drug Charges

Delaware State Police have arrested a 17-year-old student at Sussex Technical High School in Georgetown after drugs were found in his vehicle yesterday morning. On April 9th about 10:50 a.m., the school resource officer notified school staff that there was an odor of marijuana coming from a student’s car. The student was working on his car as part of a class. The school staff searched the car and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The student was arrested for possession of approximately 5.79 grams of marijuana, approximately 21 grams of individually packaged marijuana, a metal scale, and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to Troop 4 where he was charged with drug offenses, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and released to a guardian.