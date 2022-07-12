$18.8-Million Awarded to Chesapeake Bay Restoration Programs

22 Chesapeake Bay ecological restoration projects will get a share of $18.8-million in funding, according to Governor Larry Hogan and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The grants are made possible through the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund. Together, the projects involve 77 unique sites to be restored through reforestation, stream restoration, stormwater management and wetland creation.

“Our administration’s commitment to environmental stewardship has included making record investments in Chesapeake Bay restoration, and fully funding the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund,” Hogan said. “Each of these projects plays a critical role in improving the quality of the bay and making our ecosystem more resilient.”

“We are grateful for the governor’s continued leadership in fully funding the Trust Fund, which is one of the most important water quality financing programs in the Chesapeake Bay watershed,” DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “This program allows us to identify the most meaningful and cost-effective projects in communities across Maryland to improve water quality and meet our Bay restoration goals.”