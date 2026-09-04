18 Dogs Recovered in Salisbury Animal Welfare Investigation

After receiving a complaint concerning the welfare and living conditions of multiple dogs at a West Naylor Mill Road property, Wicomico Animal Control officers investigated on Tuesday. Two residents were found in a shed on the property with 2 adult dogs, but conditions found at the property led to a call for assistance from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, County Code Enforcement and City of Salisbury Animal Control. Dogs were found running loose on the property as well as in the residence where unsanitary conditions were found and numerous dogs found in poor body condition.

Seventeen dogs – Springer Spaniel mixes – were seized Tuesday – and another recovered on Wednesday, however four dogs remain at large.

All recovered dogs have been released to the care of the Humane Society of Wicomico County where they’re receiving veterinary exams, treatment and continued care. When medically cleared and determined ready for placement they will be made available for adoption.