18 New DSP and Municipal Police Officers Graduate
Colonel William D. Crotty, the Superintendent of the Delaware State Police, proudly announces the graduation last month of the 106th Delaware State Police and 102nd Municipal Police Recruit Class.
The ceremony was held August 20th at Dover Middle School – 9 new Delaware State Troopers and 9 new Municipal Police Officers – representing Delaware Natural Resources Police, Georgetown, Laurel, Middletown, New Castle City and University of Delaware Police Departments.
Trooper Wyatt Skinner was selected by his classmates to address the class and guests. The program also included messages to the class from Delaware Department of Justice State Prosecutor Dan Logan, Department of Safety and Homeland Security Secretary Joshua A. Bushweller and Superintendent of the Delaware State Police Colonel William D. Crotty.
In recognition of exemplary achievements, the following awards were presented:
Trooper Kimani Carrington
Patrolman Gregory Catts, Laurel Police Department
Delaware State Police Academy Physical Fitness Award
Trooper Nicholas Verderame
Outstanding Proficiency in Police Firearms Award
Officer Christian D’Agostino, University of Delaware Police Department
Delaware State Police Academy Core Value Award
Patrolman Gregory Catts, Laurel Police Department
The Secretary of Safety and Homeland Security Award
Trooper Cameron Smith
The Attorney General’s Award for Legal Excellence
Officer James Young, University of Delaware Police Department
Delaware Association of Chiefs of Police Award
Trooper Wyatt Skinner
Governor’s Outstanding Recruit Trooper Award