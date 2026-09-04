18 New DSP and Municipal Police Officers Graduate

Colonel William D. Crotty, the Superintendent of the Delaware State Police, proudly announces the graduation last month of the 106th Delaware State Police and 102nd Municipal Police Recruit Class.

The ceremony was held August 20th at Dover Middle School – 9 new Delaware State Troopers and 9 new Municipal Police Officers – representing Delaware Natural Resources Police, Georgetown, Laurel, Middletown, New Castle City and University of Delaware Police Departments.

Trooper Wyatt Skinner was selected by his classmates to address the class and guests. The program also included messages to the class from Delaware Department of Justice State Prosecutor Dan Logan, Department of Safety and Homeland Security Secretary Joshua A. Bushweller and Superintendent of the Delaware State Police Colonel William D. Crotty.

In recognition of exemplary achievements, the following awards were presented:

Trooper Kimani Carrington

Patrolman Gregory Catts, Laurel Police Department

Delaware State Police Academy Physical Fitness Award

Trooper Nicholas Verderame

Outstanding Proficiency in Police Firearms Award

Officer Christian D’Agostino, University of Delaware Police Department

Delaware State Police Academy Core Value Award

Patrolman Gregory Catts, Laurel Police Department

The Secretary of Safety and Homeland Security Award

Trooper Cameron Smith

The Attorney General’s Award for Legal Excellence

Officer James Young, University of Delaware Police Department

Delaware Association of Chiefs of Police Award

Trooper Wyatt Skinner

Governor’s Outstanding Recruit Trooper Award