18 Police Recruits Graduate from Dover Municipal Police Academy

March 6, 2023/Mari Lou

sussex-environmental
Graduating Recruits and Academy Instructors / Photo courtesy Dover PD

Eighteen recruits from 13 Delaware Police agencies have graduated from the Dover Municipal Police Academy. The 21-week training academy ended with a graduation ceremony at Dover High School on Friday.

Speakers at the ceremony included Lieutenant Governor of Delaware Bethany Hall-Long, Attorney General Kathleen Jennings, City of Dover City of Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen, and City of Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson.

Graduating Recruits from the 2023 City of Dover Municipal Police Academy:

Camden Police Department
Tyler Mau

City of Dover Police Department
Tyler Hughto
Jonathan Lopez
Jean Jacques-LaFleur
Anthony Weedon

Fenwick Island Police Department
Cameron Clift

Georgetown Police Department
Maxwell Bruette

Harrington Police Department
Davin AndersonAustin Rains

Laurel Police Department
Bryan Tindley

Milford Police Department
Hunter Simpson
Carlos Hernandez

Millsboro Police Department
Brian Cabezas

Milton Police Department
Kyle Cox

Newport Police Department
Shane Smith

Ocean View Police Department
Dylan Murphy

South Bethany Police Department
Matthew Boyd

Wyoming Police Department
Alexis McCullough

whartons-landscaping
Posted in , ,