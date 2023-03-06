18 Police Recruits Graduate from Dover Municipal Police Academy

Graduating Recruits and Academy Instructors / Photo courtesy Dover PD

Eighteen recruits from 13 Delaware Police agencies have graduated from the Dover Municipal Police Academy. The 21-week training academy ended with a graduation ceremony at Dover High School on Friday.

Speakers at the ceremony included Lieutenant Governor of Delaware Bethany Hall-Long, Attorney General Kathleen Jennings, City of Dover City of Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen, and City of Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson.

Graduating Recruits from the 2023 City of Dover Municipal Police Academy:

Camden Police Department

Tyler Mau

City of Dover Police Department

Tyler Hughto

Jonathan Lopez

Jean Jacques-LaFleur

Anthony Weedon

Fenwick Island Police Department

Cameron Clift

Georgetown Police Department

Maxwell Bruette

Harrington Police Department

Davin AndersonAustin Rains

Laurel Police Department

Bryan Tindley

Milford Police Department

Hunter Simpson

Carlos Hernandez

Millsboro Police Department

Brian Cabezas

Milton Police Department

Kyle Cox

Newport Police Department

Shane Smith

Ocean View Police Department

Dylan Murphy

South Bethany Police Department

Matthew Boyd

Wyoming Police Department

Alexis McCullough