18 Police Recruits Graduate from Dover Municipal Police Academy
Eighteen recruits from 13 Delaware Police agencies have graduated from the Dover Municipal Police Academy. The 21-week training academy ended with a graduation ceremony at Dover High School on Friday.
Speakers at the ceremony included Lieutenant Governor of Delaware Bethany Hall-Long, Attorney General Kathleen Jennings, City of Dover City of Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen, and City of Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson.
Graduating Recruits from the 2023 City of Dover Municipal Police Academy:
Camden Police Department
Tyler Mau
City of Dover Police Department
Tyler Hughto
Jonathan Lopez
Jean Jacques-LaFleur
Anthony Weedon
Fenwick Island Police Department
Cameron Clift
Georgetown Police Department
Maxwell Bruette
Harrington Police Department
Davin AndersonAustin Rains
Laurel Police Department
Bryan Tindley
Milford Police Department
Hunter Simpson
Carlos Hernandez
Millsboro Police Department
Brian Cabezas
Milton Police Department
Kyle Cox
Newport Police Department
Shane Smith
Ocean View Police Department
Dylan Murphy
South Bethany Police Department
Matthew Boyd
Wyoming Police Department
Alexis McCullough